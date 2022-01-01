Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.