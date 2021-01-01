Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3 (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on February 12, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.