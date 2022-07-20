Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C30 vs Hot 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 180K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 348 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C30
vs
Hot 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 83.5%

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C30
82.2%
Hot 11S +2%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C30 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C30
348
Hot 11S +8%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C30
1308
Hot 11S +4%
1357
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C30
180844
Hot 11S +41%
255697
CPU 59874 67271
GPU 21805 61884
Memory 45664 41577
UX 52407 82048
Total score 180844 255697
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C30
412
Hot 11S +74%
717
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 412 717
PCMark 3.0 score 7400 8160
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI Go XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4864 x 2736
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 September 2021
Release date July 2022 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.

