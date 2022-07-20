Oppo Realme C30 vs Infinix Hot 11S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 180K)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Fingerprint scanner
- Stereo speakers
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 348 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|83.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Hot 11S +8%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1308
Hot 11S +4%
1357
|CPU
|59874
|67271
|GPU
|21805
|61884
|Memory
|45664
|41577
|UX
|52407
|82048
|Total score
|180844
|255697
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|412
|717
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7400
|8160
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI Go
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 11S is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1