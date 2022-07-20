Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.