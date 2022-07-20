Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C30 vs Nokia C2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C30 vs Nokia C2

Оппо Реалми С30
VS
Нокиа С2
Oppo Realme C30
Nokia C2

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
  • Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C30
vs
Nokia C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 71.6%

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C30 +15%
82.2%
Nokia C2
71.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C30 and Nokia C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Spreadtrum SC9832E
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 -
Lithography process 12 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 -
GPU clock 614 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C30
1295
Nokia C2
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C30
178654
Nokia C2
n/a
CPU 59874 -
GPU 21805 -
Memory 45664 -
UX 52407 -
Total score 178654 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI Go Android Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:55 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced July 2022 March 2020
Release date July 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

