Oppo Realme C30 vs Nokia C2
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30
- Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
- Weighs 21 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
51
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
42
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|71.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|-
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|-
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|-
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|-
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1295
|CPU
|59874
|-
|GPU
|21805
|-
|Memory
|45664
|-
|UX
|52407
|-
|Total score
|178654
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI Go
|Android Go
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:55 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|July 2022
|March 2020
|Release date
|July 2022
|April 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C30 is definitely a better buy.
