Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.