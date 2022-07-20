Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.