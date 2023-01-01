Oppo Realme C30s vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Oppo Realme C30s Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30s 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 183 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Supports 22.5W fast charging

Supports 22.5W fast charging More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G37

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G37 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (123K versus 99K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (123K versus 99K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 85.4%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C30s 82.1% Honor X7a +4% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C30s and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C30s +67% 305 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C30s 787 Honor X7a +21% 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C30s 99292 Honor X7a +25% 123892 CPU 25627 - GPU 13569 - Memory 30351 - UX 28993 - Total score 99292 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI Go Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 3:28 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (8 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1 Bluetooth features A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 January 2023 Release date September 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X7a is definitely a better buy.