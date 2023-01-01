Oppo Realme C30s vs Infinix Hot 20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
36
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|83.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
305
Hot 20 +18%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
787
Hot 20 +66%
1307
|CPU
|25627
|65788
|GPU
|13569
|59349
|Memory
|30351
|43597
|UX
|28993
|75209
|Total score
|99292
|244929
Memory
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI Go
|XOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|3:28 hr
|1:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.
