Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C30s
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.6%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C30s
82.1%
Hot 20 +2%
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C30s and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C30s
305
Hot 20 +18%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C30s
787
Hot 20 +66%
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C30s
99292
Hot 20 +147%
244929
CPU 25627 65788
GPU 13569 59349
Memory 30351 43597
UX 28993 75209
Total score 99292 244929
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI Go XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 3:28 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.

