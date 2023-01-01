Oppo Realme C30s vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Oppo Realme C30s Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 99K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5) Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G85 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme C30s Price Infinix Hot 20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.6%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C30s 82.1% Hot 20 +2% 83.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C30s and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C30s 305 Hot 20 +18% 361 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C30s 787 Hot 20 +66% 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C30s 99292 Hot 20 +147% 244929 CPU 25627 65788 GPU 13569 59349 Memory 30351 43597 UX 28993 75209 Total score 99292 244929 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI Go XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 3:28 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture - f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 October 2022 Release date September 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 is definitely a better buy.