Oppo Realme C30s vs Realme 10 VS Oppo Realme C30s Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 99K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C30s n/a Realme 10 613 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C30s 82.1% Realme 10 +3% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C30s and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 28 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock - 1000 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C30s 305 Realme 10 +88% 572 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C30s 787 Realme 10 +126% 1777 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C30s 99292 Realme 10 +290% 387101 CPU 25627 107130 GPU 13569 92004 Memory 30351 80773 UX 28993 105349 Total score 99292 387101 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C30s n/a Realme 10 1362 Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Graphics score - 1362 PCMark 3.0 score - 10294 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2, 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI Go Realme UI 3.0 OS size - 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:28 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:35 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 07:08 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Realme C30s n/a Realme 10 37:41 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/3.06" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5.3 Bluetooth features A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Realme C30s n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced September 2022 November 2022 Release date September 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.