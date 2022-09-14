Oppo Realme C30s vs Realme C11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30s
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 303 and 180 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (123K versus 99K)
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
18
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
36
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
46
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|81.7%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|MediaTek Helio G35
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C30s +68%
303
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
784
Realme C11 +27%
996
|CPU
|25627
|38954
|GPU
|13569
|16847
|Memory
|30351
|26654
|UX
|28993
|40547
|Total score
|99331
|123974
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10
|ROM
|Realme UI Go
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|-
|12.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:28 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|90 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|June 2020
|Release date
|September 2022
|August 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C30s. But if the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C11.
