Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C30s (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on September 14, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.