Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.