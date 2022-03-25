Oppo Realme C31 vs Motorola Moto G22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 115K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 243 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (434 against 395 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.2%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|48 ms
|40 ms
|Contrast
|1033:1
|902:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|MediaTek Helio G37
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C31 +43%
347
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C31 +25%
1330
1062
|CPU
|67603
|33595
|GPU
|22171
|16969
|Memory
|61955
|25788
|UX
|58129
|38644
|Total score
|210705
|115067
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 65 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|1 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G22. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C31.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1