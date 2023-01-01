Realme C31 vs Nokia C32
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme C31
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 116K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T612
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 189 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- The phone is 11-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
44
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
48
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
23
12
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
15
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65*
61*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
63
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|415 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|48 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1033:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|199.4 g (7.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Unisoc SC9863A1
|Max clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8322
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C31 +82%
344
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C31 +62%
1320
815
|CPU
|67603
|33668
|GPU
|22171
|13642
|Memory
|61955
|32880
|UX
|58129
|36572
|Total score
|208828
|116386
|Web score
|6675
|-
|Video editing
|4831
|-
|Photo editing
|15888
|-
|Data manipulation
|6008
|-
|Writing score
|8344
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme C31. But if the display, gaming, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C32.
