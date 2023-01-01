Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C31 vs Nokia C32 – which one to choose?

Realme C31 vs Nokia C32

46 out of 100
Realme C31
VS
46 out of 100
Nokia C32
Realme C31
Nokia C32

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C31
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 116K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 189 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Realme C31 and Nokia C32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C31
vs
Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 415 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.6%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 48 ms -
Contrast 1033:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C31
393 nits
Nokia C32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C31
81.4%
Nokia C32
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Realme C31 and Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 614 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C31 +82%
344
Nokia C32
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C31 +62%
1320
Nokia C32
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C31 +79%
208828
Nokia C32
116386
CPU 67603 33668
GPU 22171 13642
Memory 61955 32880
UX 58129 36572
Total score 208828 116386
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 6675 -
Video editing 4831 -
Photo editing 15888 -
Data manipulation 6008 -
Writing score 8344 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme C31
81 dB
Nokia C32
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Realme C31. But if the display, gaming, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia C32.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
