Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Nokia C32

Reasons to consider the Realme C31

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Realme C31 and Nokia C32 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities