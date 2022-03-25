Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C31 vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (210K versus 162K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 312 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (485 against 397 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C31
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 415 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 48 ms 49 ms
Contrast 1033:1 1070:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C31
397 nits
Nokia G21 +22%
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C31
81.4%
Nokia G21
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C31 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 614 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C31 +12%
349
Nokia G21
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C31 +11%
1331
Nokia G21
1195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C31 +30%
210420
Nokia G21
162404
CPU 67603 61323
GPU 22171 24437
Memory 61955 39969
UX 58129 35896
Total score 210420 162404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C31 +5%
413
Nokia G21
394
PCMark 3.0 score 7589 7332
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:52 hr
Watching video - 13:09 hr
Gaming - 07:37 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Realme C31
n/a
Nokia G21
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C31
81 dB
Nokia G21 +6%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.

