Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (642 against 391 nits)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 207K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C31
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 415 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 48 ms -
Contrast 1033:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C31
391 nits
Realme 9 +64%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C31
81.4%
Realme 9 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C31 and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 614 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C31
343
Realme 9 +10%
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C31
1316
Realme 9 +21%
1587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C31
207822
Realme 9 +39%
289180
CPU 67603 86582
GPU 22171 50350
Memory 61955 73914
UX 58129 79973
Total score 207822 289180
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C31
412
Realme 9 +8%
447
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 412 447
PCMark 3.0 score 7631 8020
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:18 hr
Watching video - 18:35 hr
Gaming - 07:31 hr
Standby - 139 hr
General battery life
Realme C31
n/a
Realme 9
42:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C31
81 dB
Realme 9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

