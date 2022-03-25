Oppo Realme C31 vs Realme C21Y
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C31 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on March 25, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C31
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|81.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|48 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1033:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Unisoc T610
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|-
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Realme C21Y +2%
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C31 +1%
1330
1314
|CPU
|67603
|66485
|GPU
|22171
|32103
|Memory
|61955
|37779
|UX
|58129
|57506
|Total score
|210705
|194403
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme C31. It has a better connectivity, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1