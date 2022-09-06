Oppo Realme C33 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 10W fast charging
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Unisoc Tiger T610
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|614 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~71.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33 +1%
348
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +6%
1353
1279
|CPU
|68272
|66981
|GPU
|21829
|31721
|Memory
|62343
|39845
|UX
|57675
|56402
|Total score
|211935
|195742
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8255
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI S
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|3:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Play is definitely a better buy.
