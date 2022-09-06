Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C33 vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C33 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 10W fast charging
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C33
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C33
82.1%
Hot 12 Play +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 614 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33 +1%
348
Hot 12 Play
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +6%
1353
Hot 12 Play
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C33 +8%
211935
Hot 12 Play
195742
CPU 68272 66981
GPU 21829 31721
Memory 62343 39845
UX 57675 56402
Total score 211935 195742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI S XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Play is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

