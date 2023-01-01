Oppo Realme C33 vs Infinix Hot 20 5G VS Oppo Realme C33 Infinix Hot 20 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33 Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 209K)

58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 209K) 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme C33 Price Infinix Hot 20 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 82%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C33 82.1% Hot 20 5G 82%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI S XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Sensor: 1/2.8"

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced September 2022 October 2022 Release date September 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 5G is definitely a better buy.