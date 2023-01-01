Oppo Realme C33 vs Infinix Hot 20S VS Oppo Realme C33 Infinix Hot 20S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 209K)

47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Supports 18W fast charging

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.3%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C33 82.1% Hot 20S +3% 84.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Infinix Hot 20S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 614 MHz 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C33 346 Hot 20S +56% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C33 1334 Hot 20S +40% 1865 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C33 209910 Hot 20S +62% 339663 CPU 68272 88551 GPU 21829 82077 Memory 62343 71861 UX 57675 98923 Total score 209910 339663 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C33 n/a Hot 20S 1155 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1155 PCMark 3.0 score - 9278 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI S XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 October 2022 Release date September 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.