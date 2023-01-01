Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C33 vs Note 11S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 209K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C33
vs
Note 11S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 470 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.5%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C33
82.1%
Note 11S +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33
346
Note 11S +49%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33
1334
Note 11S +35%
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C33
209910
Note 11S +62%
339328
CPU 68272 96562
GPU 21829 81765
Memory 62343 69288
UX 57675 92139
Total score 209910 339328
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C33
n/a
Note 11S
1097
PCMark 3.0 score - 9206
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI S XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

