Oppo Realme C33 vs Infinix Note 11S VS Oppo Realme C33 Infinix Note 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 470 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.5%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C33 82.1% Note 11S +3% 84.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI S XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced September 2022 November 2021 Release date September 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11S is definitely a better buy.