Oppo Realme C33 vs Motorola Moto G13 VS Oppo Realme C33 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks Supports 10W fast charging

Supports 10W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 211K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 211K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 83.9%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C33 82.1% Moto G13 +2% 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Realme UI S -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/4" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 January 2023 Release date September 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G13 is definitely a better buy.