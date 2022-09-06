Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C33 vs Realme 9i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 211K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 26 ms
Contrast - 847:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C33
n/a
Realme 9i
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C33
82.1%
Realme 9i +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 614 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33
348
Realme 9i +11%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33
1353
Realme 9i +17%
1585
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C33
211935
Realme 9i +35%
286269
CPU 68272 85738
GPU 21829 49939
Memory 62343 67271
UX 57675 82309
Total score 211935 286269
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 8045
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI S Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (27% in 15 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 9i from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C33
n/a
Realme 9i
88 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2022 January 2022
Release date September 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9i is definitely a better buy.

