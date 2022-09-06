Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C33 vs Realme C20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 122K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 182 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C20
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C33
vs
Realme C20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 80.8%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C33 +2%
82.1%
Realme C20
80.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Oppo Realme C20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 614 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33 +91%
348
Realme C20
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +35%
1353
Realme C20
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C33 +73%
211935
Realme C20
122730
CPU 68272 40291
GPU 21829 16984
Memory 62343 27120
UX 57675 37983
Total score 211935 122730
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM Realme UI S Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No (50% in 70 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/5"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 January 2021
Release date September 2022 January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C33. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C20.

