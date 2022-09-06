Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.