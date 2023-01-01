Oppo Realme C33 vs Realme C30s
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 99K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T612
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 305 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
36
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|82.1%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max clock
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8322
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33 +14%
348
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +72%
1351
787
|CPU
|68272
|25627
|GPU
|21829
|13569
|Memory
|62343
|30351
|UX
|57675
|28993
|Total score
|211156
|99292
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7153
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2, 3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI S
|Realme UI Go
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|3:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C33 is definitely a better buy.
