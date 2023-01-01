Oppo Realme C33 vs Realme C30s VS Oppo Realme C33 Oppo Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 99K)

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 82.1%

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C33 82.1% Realme C30s 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Realme UI S Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 27 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/5.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced September 2022 September 2022 Release date September 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C33 is definitely a better buy.