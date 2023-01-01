Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C33 vs Realme C30s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 99K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 348 and 305 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C33
vs
Realme C30s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C33
82.1%
Realme C30s
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Unisoc SC9863A
Max clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 614 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C33 +14%
348
Realme C30s
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +72%
1351
Realme C30s
787
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C33 +113%
211156
Realme C30s
99292
CPU 68272 25627
GPU 21829 13569
Memory 62343 30351
UX 57675 28993
Total score 211156 99292
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7153 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Realme UI S Realme UI Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/5.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date September 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C33 is definitely a better buy.

