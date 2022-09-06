Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C33 vs Realme C31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C33
vs
Realme C31

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 415 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% 81.4%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 48 ms
Contrast - 1033:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C33
n/a
Realme C31
394 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 187 gramm (6.6 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C33 +1%
82.1%
Realme C31
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C33 and Oppo Realme C31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 614 MHz 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +1%
1351
Realme C31
1332
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C33
210530
Realme C31 +1%
211823
CPU 68272 67603
GPU 21829 22171
Memory 62343 61955
UX 57675 58129
Total score 210530 211823
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7589
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI S Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/5"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C33. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C31.

