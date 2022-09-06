Oppo Realme C33 vs Realme C31
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C33 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on September 6, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|415 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.1%
|81.4%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|48 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1033:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
|614 MHz
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
350
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C33 +1%
1351
1332
|CPU
|68272
|67603
|GPU
|21829
|22171
|Memory
|62343
|61955
|UX
|57675
|58129
|Total score
|210530
|211823
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7589
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI S
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C33. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C31.
