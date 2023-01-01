Oppo Realme C35 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Oppo Realme C35 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35

54% higher pixel density (401 vs 260 PPI)

2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 183 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 11-months newer

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.4% Display tests RGB color space 96% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 975:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C35 559 nits Honor X7a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C35 84% Honor X7a +2% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C35 +100% 366 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C35 +48% 1406 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C35 +83% 226955 Honor X7a 123892 CPU 71236 - GPU 24887 - Memory 64760 - UX 64509 - Total score 226955 123892 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C35 462 Honor X7a n/a Max surface temperature 43.8 °C - Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 462 - PCMark 3.0 score 7962 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 2:12 hr 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Realme C35 85.5 dB Honor X7a n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date February 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X7a. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.