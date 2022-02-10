Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.