Oppo Realme C35 vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Oppo Realme C35 Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35 52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI)

52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme C35 Price Infinix Hot 20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.6% Display tests RGB color space 96% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 975:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C35 554 nits Hot 20 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C35 84% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C35 +1% 362 Hot 20 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C35 +8% 1386 Hot 20 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C35 224193 Hot 20 +8% 242399 CPU 71236 65788 GPU 24887 59349 Memory 64760 43597 UX 64509 75209 Total score 224193 242399 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C35 463 Hot 20 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 463 - PCMark 3.0 score 7962 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 12 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme C35 85.5 dB Hot 20 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 October 2022 Release date February 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.