Oppo Realme C35 vs Infinix Hot 20
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- 52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 9-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|83.6%
|RGB color space
|96%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
|Contrast
|975:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35 +1%
362
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35 +8%
1386
1288
|CPU
|71236
|65788
|GPU
|24887
|59349
|Memory
|64760
|43597
|UX
|64509
|75209
|Total score
|224193
|242399
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|463
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7962
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 12
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (30% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:12 hr
|1:41 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4208 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.
