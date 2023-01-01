Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Hot 20 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C35 vs Infinix Hot 20

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Hot 20

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 975:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C35
554 nits
Hot 20
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35
84%
Hot 20
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35 +1%
362
Hot 20
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35 +8%
1386
Hot 20
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
224193
Hot 20 +8%
242399
CPU 71236 65788
GPU 24887 59349
Memory 64760 43597
UX 64509 75209
Total score 224193 242399
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C35
463
Hot 20
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 463 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7962 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 12
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C35
85.5 dB
Hot 20
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date February 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C35.

