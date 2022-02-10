Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Hot 20 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C35 vs Infinix Hot 20 5G

Оппо Реалми C35
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20 5G
Oppo Realme C35
Infinix Hot 20 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 226K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 368 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Hot 20 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 975:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C35
558 nits
Hot 20 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35 +2%
84%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35
368
Hot 20 5G +63%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35
1403
Hot 20 5G +28%
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
226887
Hot 20 5G +47%
333125
CPU 71236 108599
GPU 24887 63470
Memory 64760 56995
UX 64509 103716
Total score 226887 333125
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7948 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10.6
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:12 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C35
85.5 dB
Hot 20 5G
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date February 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme C25s and Realme C35
2. Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Oppo Realme C35
3. Oppo Realme C31 and Realme C35
4. Oppo Realme C33 and Realme C35
5. Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 20 5G
6. Infinix Hot 12 and Hot 20 5G
7. Infinix Note 12 G96 and Hot 20 5G
8. Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Hot 20 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish