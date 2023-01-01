Oppo Realme C35 vs Infinix Hot 20S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 224K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 362 points
- Weighs 20.3 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|401 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|96%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
|Contrast
|975:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|168.65 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.47 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|168.7 g (5.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|950 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
362
Hot 20S +49%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1386
Hot 20S +35%
1865
|CPU
|71236
|88551
|GPU
|24887
|82077
|Memory
|64760
|71861
|UX
|64509
|98923
|Total score
|224193
|339663
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|463
|1155
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7962
|9278
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 12
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (30% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|2:12 hr
|2:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.
