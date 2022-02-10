Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Note 12 (2023) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (321K versus 224K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 362 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 975:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C35
555 nits
Note 12 (2023)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35
84%
Note 12 (2023) +3%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35
362
Note 12 (2023) +53%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35
1391
Note 12 (2023) +30%
1803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
224426
Note 12 (2023) +43%
321282
CPU 71236 90441
GPU 24887 84036
Memory 64760 74873
UX 64509 73329
Total score 224426 321282
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7948 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 10.6
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date February 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.

