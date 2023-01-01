Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Moto G13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 975:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C35
559 nits
Moto G13
n/a
Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35 +3%
366
Moto G13
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35 +11%
1406
Moto G13
1271
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
226955
Moto G13 +7%
243405
CPU 71236 -
GPU 24887 -
Memory 64760 -
UX 64509 -
Total score 226955 243405
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43.8 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 462 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7962 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:12 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme C35
85.5 dB
Moto G13
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 January 2023
Release date February 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G13. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.

