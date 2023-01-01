Oppo Realme C35 vs Motorola Moto G13 VS Oppo Realme C35 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI) Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.9% Display tests RGB color space 96% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 975:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C35 559 nits Moto G13 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C35 84% Moto G13 83.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Mediatek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 750 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C35 +3% 366 Moto G13 355 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C35 +11% 1406 Moto G13 1271 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C35 226955 Moto G13 +7% 243405 CPU 71236 - GPU 24887 - Memory 64760 - UX 64509 - Total score 226955 243405 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C35 462 Moto G13 n/a Max surface temperature 43.8 °C - Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 462 - PCMark 3.0 score 7962 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 2.0 - OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes Full charging time 2:12 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness Realme C35 85.5 dB Moto G13 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 January 2023 Release date February 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G13. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.