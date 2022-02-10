Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 115K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (401 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (561 against 434 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 366 and 243 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 37 ms 40 ms
Contrast 975:1 902:1
Max. Brightness
Realme C35 +29%
561 nits
Moto G22
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35
84%
Moto G22
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35 +51%
366
Moto G22
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35 +32%
1400
Moto G22
1062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35 +97%
226945
Moto G22
115067
CPU 71236 33595
GPU 24887 16969
Memory 64760 25788
UX 64509 38644
Total score 226945 115067
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C35
85.5 dB
Moto G22 +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme C35.

