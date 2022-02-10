Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Moto G40 Fusion – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C35 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Оппо Реалми C35
VS
Моторола Мото G40 Fusion
Oppo Realme C35
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 225K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 366 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Moto G40 Fusion

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 85.3%
Max. Brightness
Realme C35
450 nits
Moto G40 Fusion
450 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35
84%
Moto G40 Fusion +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35
1399
Moto G40 Fusion +28%
1797
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
225677
Moto G40 Fusion +35%
305199
CPU 71236 79236
GPU 24887 93993
Memory 64760 48993
UX 64509 82626
Total score 225677 305199
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1116
PCMark 3.0 score - 9048
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time - 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date February 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme C35 vs Redmi 10
2. Realme C35 vs Realme 7
3. Realme C35 vs Realme C25s
4. Realme C35 vs Realme 9i
5. Moto G40 Fusion vs Poco X3 NFC
6. Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Moto G40 Fusion vs Realme 7
8. Moto G40 Fusion vs Realme 8 5G
9. Moto G40 Fusion vs Moto G60

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish