Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 224K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (622 against 554 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 563 and 362 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time 37 ms 7 ms
Contrast 975:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C35
554 nits
Realme 8 Pro +12%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35 +1%
84%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 618
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35
362
Realme 8 Pro +56%
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35
1390
Realme 8 Pro +20%
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
224017
Realme 8 Pro +53%
343515
CPU 71236 106626
GPU 24887 87560
Memory 64760 60532
UX 64509 90802
Total score 224017 343515
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C35
462
Realme 8 Pro +127%
1050
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 462 1050
PCMark 3.0 score - 8979
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 18 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:52 hr
Watching video - 17:32 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life
Realme C35
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
37:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C35 +1%
85.5 dB
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

