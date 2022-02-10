Oppo Realme C35 vs Realme 8 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (343K versus 224K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (622 against 554 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 563 and 362 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|430 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96%
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|114 Hz
|Response time
|37 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|975:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
362
Realme 8 Pro +56%
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1390
Realme 8 Pro +20%
1671
|CPU
|71236
|106626
|GPU
|24887
|87560
|Memory
|64760
|60532
|UX
|64509
|90802
|Total score
|224017
|343515
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|462
|1050
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8979
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|18 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (88% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:12 hr
|0:39 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:52 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:32 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|119 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
86
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
