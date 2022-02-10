Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Realme 9 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C35 vs Realme 9

Оппо Реалми C35
VS
Оппо Реалми 9
Oppo Realme C35
Oppo Realme 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (556 against 430 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 224K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 975:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme C35 +29%
556 nits
Realme 9
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35
84%
Realme 9
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35
364
Realme 9 +6%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35
1393
Realme 9 +12%
1559
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35
224532
Realme 9 +29%
289955
CPU 71236 86582
GPU 24887 50350
Memory 64760 73914
UX 64509 79973
Total score 224532 289955
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 31 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C35
85.5 dB
Realme 9
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 is definitely a better buy.

