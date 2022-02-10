Oppo Realme C35 vs Realme 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (556 against 430 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (289K versus 224K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
66
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|84.2%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|96%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
|Contrast
|975:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
364
Realme 9 +6%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1393
Realme 9 +12%
1559
|CPU
|71236
|86582
|GPU
|24887
|50350
|Memory
|64760
|73914
|UX
|64509
|79973
|Total score
|224532
|289955
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 31 min)
|Full charging time
|2:12 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 is definitely a better buy.
