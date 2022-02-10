Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.