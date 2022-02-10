Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C35 vs Realme C25 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C35 vs Realme C25

Оппо Реалми C35
VS
Оппо Реалми C25
Oppo Realme C35
Oppo Realme C25

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (224K versus 201K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (556 against 479 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C35
vs
Realme C25

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 975:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme C35 +16%
556 nits
Realme C25
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C35 +3%
84%
Realme C25
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C35 +7%
364
Realme C25
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C35 +7%
1393
Realme C25
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C35 +11%
224532
Realme C25
201616
CPU 71236 71864
GPU 24887 32050
Memory 64760 43056
UX 64509 55624
Total score 224532 201616
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (40% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:12 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme C35
85.5 dB
Realme C25
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C35. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
