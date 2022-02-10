Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.