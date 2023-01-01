Oppo Realme C35 vs Realme C30s VS Oppo Realme C35 Oppo Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme C35 (with Unisoc Tiger T616) that was released on February 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C35 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 99K)

Supports 18W fast charging More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T616 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C30s More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 82.1% Display tests RGB color space 96% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 975:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme C35 559 nits Realme C30s n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C35 +2% 84% Realme C30s 82.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C35 and Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 Unisoc SC9863A Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 750 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C35 +20% 366 Realme C30s 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C35 +79% 1406 Realme C30s 787 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C35 +129% 226955 Realme C30s 99292 CPU 71236 25627 GPU 24887 13569 Memory 64760 30351 UX 64509 28993 Total score 226955 99292 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme C35 462 Realme C30s n/a Max surface temperature 43.8 °C - Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 462 - PCMark 3.0 score 7962 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI Go OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:12 hr 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max loudness Realme C35 85.5 dB Realme C30s n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date February 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C35 is definitely a better buy.