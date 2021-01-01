Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3i (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on June 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.