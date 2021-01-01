Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C3i vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme C3i (with MediaTek Helio G70) that was released on June 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3i
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.7% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Realme C3i
477 nits
Realme C3
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme C3i
82.7%
Realme C3
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C3i and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C3i +1%
348
Realme C3
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C3i
1248
Realme C3
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme C3i +1%
174293
Realme C3
173132
AnTuTu Ranking List (275th and 279th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2020 February 2020
Release date July 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C3i. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C3.

