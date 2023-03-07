Oppo Realme C55 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Oppo Realme C55 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 123K)

89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 51% higher pixel density (392 vs 260 PPI)

51% higher pixel density (392 vs 260 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 380 and 183 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme C55 Price Huawei Honor X7a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.4%

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +2% 86.7% Honor X7a 85.4%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C55 +108% 380 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C55 +55% 1478 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C55 +89% 234434 Honor X7a 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C55. But if the battery life, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.