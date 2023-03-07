Oppo Realme C55 vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Oppo Realme C55 Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 49% higher pixel density (392 vs 263 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (392 vs 263 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme C55 Price Infinix Hot 20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.6%

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +4% 86.7% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C55 +5% 380 Hot 20 361 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C55 +13% 1478 Hot 20 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C55 234434 Hot 20 +4% 244929 CPU - 65788 GPU - 59349 Memory - 43597 UX - 75209 Total score 234434 244929 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time - 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C55. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.