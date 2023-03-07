Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C55 vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Realme C55 vs Infinix Hot 30

55 out of 100
Realme C55
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Realme C55
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Realme C55 and Infinix Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C55
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 392 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C55
655 nits
Hot 30
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C55 +3%
86.7%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme C55 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +1%
371
Hot 30
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +16%
1444
Hot 30
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C55 +2%
255459
Hot 30
251546
CPU 68874 66412
GPU 59631 58979
Memory 45169 48951
UX 82094 77924
Total score 255459 251546
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme C55
743
Hot 30 +2%
756
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 743 756
PCMark 3.0
Realme C55 +7%
8500
Hot 30
7908
Web score 6931 6342
Video editing 6212 6145
Photo editing 19420 14776
Data manipulation 5431 5653
Writing score 9711 9169
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 11:23 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Realme C55
32:35 hr
Hot 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 30. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Realme C55.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Note 11 vs Hot 30
2. Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Hot 30
3. Infinix Hot 20 vs Hot 30
4. Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Hot 30
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Infinix Hot 30
6. Honor X7a vs Realme C55
7. Realme C35 vs Realme C55
8. Realme C33 vs Realme C55
9. Xiaomi Redmi 12C vs Realme C55
10. Realme 10 vs Realme C55
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский