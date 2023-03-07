Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C55 vs Hot 30i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 231K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 371 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Evaluation of Realme C55 and Infinix Hot 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C55
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C55
655 nits
Hot 30i
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C55 +4%
86.7%
Hot 30i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Realme C55 and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +116%
371
Hot 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +58%
1444
Hot 30i
913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C55 +10%
255459
Hot 30i
231448
CPU 68874 61376
GPU 59631 35279
Memory 45169 72534
UX 82094 63475
Total score 255459 231448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 743 -
PCMark 3.0
Realme C55
8500
Hot 30i
n/a
Web score 6931 -
Video editing 6212 -
Photo editing 19420 -
Data manipulation 5431 -
Writing score 9711 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 10.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:09 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 11:23 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Realme C55
32:35 hr
Hot 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Realme C55. But if the gaming and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30i.

