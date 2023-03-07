Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C55 vs Note 30i – which one to choose?

Realme C55 vs Infinix Note 30i

54 out of 100
Realme C55
56 out of 100
Infinix Note 30i
Realme C55
Infinix Note 30i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme C55 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (257K versus 139K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 374 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Realme C55 and Infinix Note 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C55
vs
Note 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% -
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C55
665 nits
Note 30i
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C55
86.7%
Note 30i
n/a

Performance

Tests of Realme C55 and Infinix Note 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +117%
374
Note 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +59%
1462
Note 30i
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C55 +84%
257092
Note 30i
139366
CPU 68874 36065
GPU 59631 27331
Memory 45169 34496
UX 82094 40674
Total score 257092 139366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 742 -
Web score 7053 -
Video editing 6212 -
Photo editing 19712 -
Data manipulation 5485 -
Writing score 9712 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 11:23 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Realme C55
32:35 hr
Note 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6944 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30i. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Realme C55.

