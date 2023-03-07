Realme C55 vs Infinix Note 30i
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme C55 (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (257K versus 139K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 374 and 172 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
63
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
25
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.72 inches
|6.66 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|680 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|-
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
|164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189.5 g (6.68 oz)
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Yellow
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +117%
374
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +59%
1462
918
|CPU
|68874
|36065
|GPU
|59631
|27331
|Memory
|45169
|34496
|UX
|82094
|40674
|Total score
|257092
|139366
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|742
|-
|Web score
|7053
|-
|Video editing
|6212
|-
|Photo editing
|19712
|-
|Data manipulation
|5485
|-
|Writing score
|9712
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (95% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:36 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:23 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:36 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6944
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30i. But if the performance and gaming are more of a priority – go for the Realme C55.
