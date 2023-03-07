Oppo Realme C55 vs Motorola Moto G13 VS Oppo Realme C55 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI)

45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 Stereo speakers

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.9%

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +3% 86.7% Moto G13 83.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Mediatek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C55 +7% 380 Moto G13 355 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C55 +16% 1478 Moto G13 1271 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C55 234434 Moto G13 +4% 243405 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C55.