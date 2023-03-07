Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C55 vs Nokia C300 – which one to choose?

Realme C55 vs Nokia C300

55 out of 100
Realme C55
VS
46 out of 100
Nokia C300
Realme C55
Nokia C300

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 202K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Review

Evaluation of Realme C55 and Nokia C300 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C55
vs
Nokia C300

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 80.4%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C55
664 nits
Nokia C300
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Green, Yellow Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C55 +8%
86.7%
Nokia C300
80.4%

Performance

Tests of Realme C55 and Nokia C300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +22%
377
Nokia C300
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +26%
1461
Nokia C300
1164
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C55 +27%
258303
Nokia C300
202941
CPU 68874 -
GPU 59631 -
Memory 45169 -
UX 82094 -
Total score 258303 202941
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 743 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6977 -
Video editing 6211 -
Photo editing 19562 -
Data manipulation 5436 -
Writing score 9713 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:09 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 11:23 hr -
Gaming 05:36 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Realme C55
32:35 hr
Nokia C300
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 June 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C55 is definitely a better buy.

