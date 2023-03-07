Realme C55 vs Nokia C300
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Nokia C300, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (392 vs 269 PPI)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 10W)
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 202K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Nokia C300
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
44
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
46
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
28
20
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
22
31*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
55*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.72 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|680 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|80.4%
Design and build
|Height
|165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
|166.7 mm (6.56 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189.5 g (6.68 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Yellow
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +22%
377
308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +26%
1461
1164
|CPU
|68874
|-
|GPU
|59631
|-
|Memory
|45169
|-
|UX
|82094
|-
|Total score
|258303
|202941
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|743
|-
|Web score
|6977
|-
|Video editing
|6211
|-
|Photo editing
|19562
|-
|Data manipulation
|5436
|-
|Writing score
|9713
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:36 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:23 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:36 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|June 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C55 is definitely a better buy.
