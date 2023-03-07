Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C55 vs Realme C30s – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme C55 vs Realme C30s

Оппо Реалми C55
VS
Оппо Реалми C30s
Oppo Realme C55
Oppo Realme C30s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 45% higher pixel density (392 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio G88
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C55
vs
Realme C30s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 680 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C55 +6%
86.7%
Realme C30s
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Unisoc SC9863A
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C55 +25%
380
Realme C30s
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C55 +88%
1478
Realme C30s
787
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C55 +136%
234434
Realme C30s
99292
CPU - 25627
GPU - 13569
Memory - 30351
UX - 28993
Total score 234434 99292
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) No
Full charging time - 3:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C55 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme C35 vs Realme C55
2. Realme 10 vs Realme C55
3. Realme C33 vs Realme C55
4. Redmi 12C vs Realme C55
5. Poco C50 vs Realme C55
6. Moto G13 vs Realme C55
7. Hot 20 vs Realme C55
8. Honor X7a vs Realme C55
9. Redmi A1 vs Realme C30s
10. Realme C30 vs Realme C30s
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish