Oppo Realme C55 vs Realme C30s VS Oppo Realme C55 Oppo Realme C30s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.72-inch Oppo Realme C55 (with Mediatek Helio G88) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Oppo Realme C30s, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C55 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (234K versus 99K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 392 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 680 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.1%

Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme C55 +6% 86.7% Realme C30s 82.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme C55 and Oppo Realme C30s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Unisoc SC9863A Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme C55 +25% 380 Realme C30s 305 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme C55 +88% 1478 Realme C30s 787 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme C55 +136% 234434 Realme C30s 99292 CPU - 25627 GPU - 13569 Memory - 30351 UX - 28993 Total score 234434 99292 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 2, 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI Go

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) No Full charging time - 3:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2 Bluetooth features LE A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C55 is definitely a better buy.